Washington vs. Atlanta: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Redskins vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Washington 5-2-1; Atlanta 3-4-1
What to Know
Atlanta have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Washington on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The struggle was real when Atlanta and the Giants clashed two weeks ago, but Atlanta ultimately edged out the opposition 23-20. Matt Ryan was the offensive standout of the match for Atlanta, as he passed for 379 yards and 1 touchdown.
As for Washington, they won against Dallas with 20 points, and they decided to stick to that point total again last Sunday. Washington were able to grind out a solid win over the Giants, winning 20-13.
Their wins bumped Washington to 5-2-1 and Atlanta to 3-4-1. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Washington defensive front that amassed seven sacks against the Giants, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.90
Prediction
The Redskins are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, Washington are 5-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 25 vs. Washington Redskins 19
