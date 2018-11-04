Washington vs. Atlanta: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Washington 5-2-1; Atlanta 3-4-1

What to Know

Atlanta have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Washington on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The struggle was real when Atlanta and the Giants clashed two weeks ago, but Atlanta ultimately edged out the opposition 23-20. Matt Ryan was the offensive standout of the match for Atlanta, as he passed for 379 yards and 1 touchdown.

As for Washington, they won against Dallas with 20 points, and they decided to stick to that point total again last Sunday. Washington were able to grind out a solid win over the Giants, winning 20-13.

Their wins bumped Washington to 5-2-1 and Atlanta to 3-4-1. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Washington defensive front that amassed seven sacks against the Giants, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.90

Prediction

The Redskins are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, Washington are 5-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.