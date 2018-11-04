Washington vs. Atlanta Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Falcons football game
Atlanta has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Washington at 2:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It was a close one, but two weeks ago Atlanta sidestepped the Giants for a 23-20 win. Matt Ryan was the offensive standout of the match for Atlanta, as he passed for 379 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, Washington brought a two-game winning streak into their game against the Giants last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Washington walked away with a 20-13 victory over the Giants. 20 seems to be a good number for Washington as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their game two weeks ago against Dallas.
Their wins bumped Washington to 5-2 and Atlanta to 3-4. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Washington defensive front that amassed seven sacks against the Giants, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
