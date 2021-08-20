The Bengals lost Joe Burrow (ACL) last season in a matchup against the Washington Football Team. Now, the teams will meet in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Friday evening as both sides look to solidify their depth charts. Burrow has been cleared medically, but he'll sit out at least one more week. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Washington, which will also get a boost at quarterback from the return of backup Kyle Allen, who missed last week with an ankle injury.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Washington as a 5.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under is 35.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Bengals vs. Washington:

Bengals vs. Washington spread: Washington -5.5

Bengals vs. Washington over-under: 35 points

Bengals vs. Washington money line: Washington -240, Bengals +200

CIN: Bengals were 4-4 against the spread on the road last season

WAS: Washington was 5-4 against the spread at home last season



Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati has opted to sit Joe Burrow for a second straight preseason game. That doesn't mean the Bengals can't move the chains, though. Cincinnati racked up 303 yards against the Buccaneers and won by 11 after entering the matchup as a six-point underdog. Despite turning the ball over four times, the Bengals outgained Tampa Bay by nearly a two-to-one margin on offense.

Washington struggled to slow down the Patriots' limited offense last week and could have similar trouble against a team with better weapons. Cincinnati's young core could get more opportunities in Week 2 of the preseason.

Why Washington can cover

Quarterback depth is crucial in the preseason, and that's a big strength for Washington. Fitzpatrick has aired it out in various stops throughout his lengthy NFL career, recording five 3,000-yard passing seasons. He'll get reps with top target Terry McLaurin, and that duo could cause plenty of issues for a Cincinnati team that ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring defense last year.

Allen appeared in 15 games for the Panthers from 2018-19 and is extremely comfortable playing for Ron Rivera, who was his coach in Carolina and Washington. Taylor Heinicke also returns this season after leading a valiant effort in the playoffs against the eventual-champion Buccaneers in the wild-card round last year. Heinicke threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, while adding 46 yards and a score on the ground in that 31-23 loss.

