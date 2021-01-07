The Washington Football Team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2016 that Washington will host a playoff game after winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record. The Buccaneers (11-5) are the fifth seed in the NFC playoff bracket after finishing second in the NFC South, one game behind the New Orleans Saints. Both teams closed the season red-hot, with Tampa Bay winning its final four games, while Washington won five of its last seven.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Buccaneers vs. Washington:



Washington vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Washington vs. Buccaneers over-under: 45.5 points

Washington vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -420, Washington +340

TB: Scored a touchdown in 42 of 61 trips inside the red zone this season

WAS: 12-3 at home in the postseason during the Super Bowl era

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay, which earned its first playoff berth since 2007, is led by quarterback Tom Brady. He is the all-time leader in starts (41), completions (1,025), passing yards (11,388), passing touchdowns (73) and Super Bowl titles (six) during the postseason. This season, Brady ranked tied for second in passing touchdowns with a franchise-record 40 and was third in passing yards at 4,633. He is the fifth quarterback in league history with two or more seasons with 40 touchdown passes.

Also leading the Buccaneers is running back Ronald Jones II, who set career-highs in scrimmage yards (1,143), rushing yards (978) and rushing TDs (seven) during the regular season. He rushed for touchdowns in two of his past three road games.

Jones had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards and converted 48 first downs. He rushed for over 100 yards in four games, including a 23-carry, 192-yard and one-touchdown performance at Carolina on Nov. 15.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, Tampa Bay is not a lock to cover the Buccaneers vs. Washington spread. That's because the Washington Football Team is looking for its 24th postseason victory and seventh win in the Wild Card round. It is led by quarterback Alex Smith, who has passed for 1,745 yards and scored 15 touchdowns against two interceptions in seven career postseason starts with San Francisco and Kansas City. Washington is 5-0 in his past five starts this season.

Running back Antonio Gibson had 11 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the most among rookies with Jonathan Taylor of Indianapolis. He has rushed for touchdowns in three of his last four home games. For the season, Gibson led Washington with 170 carries for 795 yards.

