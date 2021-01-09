The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to make a deep playoff run when they take on the Washington Football Team on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Buccaneers (11-5) are led by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who has 30 playoff wins and 73 postseason passing touchdowns. Washington (7-9) will counter with a solid defense led by Chase Young, who led the team with 7.5 sacks. Washington also won its first division title in five years.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are eight-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Buccaneers. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Buccaneers vs. Washington:



Washington vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -8

Washington vs. Buccaneers over-under: 44.5 points

Washington vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -400, Washington +320

TB: Scored a touchdown in 42 of 61 trips inside the red zone this season

WAS: 12-3 at home in the postseason during the Super Bowl era

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Despite being age 43, Brady had one of his best regular seasons of his career. He completed 401 of 610 passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was picked off 12 times and had a rating of 102.2. He threw for over 300 yards in seven games, including a season-high 399 yards against Atlanta in the season-finale. In his final three games of the season, Brady passed for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bucs were 9-7 against the spread this season and have covered four of the last five games. Their point differential of plus-8.6 far exceeds Washington's plus-0.4.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, Tampa Bay is not a lock to cover the Buccaneers vs. Washington spread. That's because the Washington Football Team is looking for its 24th postseason victory and seventh win in the Wild Card round. It is led by quarterback Alex Smith, who has passed for 1,745 yards and scored 15 touchdowns against two interceptions in seven career postseason starts with San Francisco and Kansas City. Washington is 5-0 in his past five starts this season.

Running back Antonio Gibson had 11 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the most among rookies with Jonathan Taylor of Indianapolis. He has rushed for touchdowns in three of his last four home games. For the season, Gibson led Washington with 170 carries for 795 yards.

How to make Washington vs. Buccaneers picks

