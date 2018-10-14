Washington vs. Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Panthers football game
Carolina has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Washington at 1:00 p.m. Carolina will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.
It was a close one, but last Sunday Carolina sidestepped the Giants for a 33-31 win. Cam Newton, who passed for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Carolina's success. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 43-19 loss at the hands of New Orleans. Washington was down by 40-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Carolina's success rolls on or if Washington is able to steal their positive momentum.
