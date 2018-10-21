Washington vs. Dallas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Washington will be playing at home against Dallas at at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Washington going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Washington took an ego-bruising loss against New Orleans two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Sunday. Washington secured a 23-17 W over Carolina. No one put up better numbers for Washington than Alex Smith, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. Smith has been a consistent playmaker for Washington as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

As for Dallas, they had a rough outing against Houston, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas took their match against Jacksonville last Sunday by a conclusive 40-7 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-0.

Washington have to be hurting after a devastating 14-38 defeat at the hands of Dallas the last time the two teams met. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.