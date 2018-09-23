Washington vs. Green Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Packers football game

Washington will look to defend its home turf on Sunday against Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Washington now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, Washington came up short against Indianapolis, falling 9-21. Washington got a solid performance out of Alex Smith, who accumulated 292 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, neither Green Bay nor Minnesota could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 29-29 tie.

Washington had enough points to win and then some against Green Bay the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 42-24. Washington had a lot of yards that game (526) and are no doubt setting their aims high again. Will they repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

