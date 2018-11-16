Washington vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Redskins vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Washington 6-3; Houston 6-3
What to Know
Washington will be playing at home against Houston at at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
After having lost a blowout in their game two weeks ago against Atlanta, Washington were happy to find some success last week. Washington walked away with a 16-3 victory over Tampa Bay. Alex Smith, who passed for 178 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Washington's success. Alex Smith has been one of their standout athletes in their past nine games.
Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the team has six wins in a row. They squeaked by Denver by less than a field goal, winning 19-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-3. Washington caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Houston will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 4-4-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
