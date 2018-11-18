Washington vs. Houston live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)

Current records: Washington 6-3-1; Houston 6-3-1

What to Know

Houston have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The struggle was real when Houston and Denver clashed two weeks ago, but Houston ultimately edged out the opposition 19-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Washington took an ego-bruising loss against Atlanta, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Sunday. Washington walked away with a 16-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-3-1. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on Deshaun Watson, who passed for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.92

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Washington are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.