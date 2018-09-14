Washington vs. Indianapolis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Indianapolis takes on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Indianapolis, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last week, Indianapolis couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 34-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Indianapolis got a solid performance out of Andrew Luck, who passed for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 218 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Washington had enough points to win and then some against Arizona, taking their game 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if Indianapolis can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.