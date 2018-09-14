Washington vs. Indianapolis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Colts football game

On Sunday Indianapolis takes on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Indianapolis, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last week, Indianapolis couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 34-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Indianapolis got a solid performance out of Andrew Luck, who passed for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 218 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Washington had enough points to win and then some against Arizona, taking their game 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if Indianapolis can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.

Live Stream on fubo.TV
The perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories