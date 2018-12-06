Washington vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Redskins vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Washington 6-6; N.Y. Giants 4-8
What to Know
The Giants will challenge Washington on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Giants have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Chicago 30-27. Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former picked up 125 yards on the ground on 24 carries and the latter snatched 1 receiving TD and threw 1 TD. This marked the third contest in which Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Washington, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 13-28 margin.
The Giants's win lifted them to 4-8 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-6. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of the Giants's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Giants are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 6-5-1 against the spread
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - New York Giants 13 vs. Washington Redskins 20
- 2017 - New York Giants 18 vs. Washington Redskins 10
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 10
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 10 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 27 vs. Washington Redskins 29
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 14
- 2015 - New York Giants 32 vs. Washington Redskins 21
