Washington vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Washington 6-6-1; N.Y. Giants 4-8-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Giants will take on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The Giants don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The game is expected to be a close one, with the Giants going off at just a 3-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 6-5-1 all in all.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago, sneaking past 30-27. Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former picked up 125 yards on the ground on 24 carries and the latter snatched 1 receiving TD and threw 1 TD.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 13-28 margin.

The Giants's win lifted them to 4-8-1 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-6-1. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the loss and take the spring out of the Giants's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.90

Prediction

The Giants are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Washington are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 6-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.