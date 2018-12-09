Washington vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Redskins vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Washington 6-6-1; N.Y. Giants 4-8-1
What to Know
On Sunday the Giants will take on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The Giants don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
The game is expected to be a close one, with the Giants going off at just a 3-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 6-5-1 all in all.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago, sneaking past 30-27. Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former picked up 125 yards on the ground on 24 carries and the latter snatched 1 receiving TD and threw 1 TD.
Meanwhile, Washington lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 13-28 margin.
The Giants's win lifted them to 4-8-1 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-6-1. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the loss and take the spring out of the Giants's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $107.90
Prediction
The Giants are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 6-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - New York Giants 13 vs. Washington Redskins 20
- 2017 - New York Giants 18 vs. Washington Redskins 10
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 10
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 10 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 27 vs. Washington Redskins 29
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 14
- 2015 - New York Giants 32 vs. Washington Redskins 21
