Washington vs. N.Y. Giants: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Giants will challenge Washington on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Giants have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Chicago 30-27. Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former picked up 125 yards on the ground on 24 carries and the latter snatched 1 receiving TD and threw 1 TD. This marked the third contest in which Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Washington, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 28-13 margin.

The Giants's win lifted them to 4-8 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-6. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of the Giants's step.