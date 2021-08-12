Teams near the bottom of the league in offense a year ago will get their first chance to see their offseason improvements when the Washington Football Team takes on the New England Patriots on Thursday in NFL preseason action. Washington was 30th in offense, including 26th in rushing at 100.7 yards per game in 2020. The Patriots, meanwhile, fell to 27th on offense after finishing 15th in 2019. New England was 30th in passing, averaging only 180.6 yards per game.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New England is a one-point favorite in the latest Washington vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 37. Before you make any Washington vs. Patriots picks or any NFL preseason bets, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney does not consider himself a pet lover. But he likes 'dogs, preferring to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view. Tierney has used that philosophy to crush the NFL, going 187-147 against the spread (56 percent) the past three seasons. All-time at SportsLine (2016-20), Tierney is 347-291 on all NFL picks, returning $2,534 to $100 players.

Tierney has had a lot of success in games involving the Washington Football Team. He went 23-9-1 in his last 33 against-the-spread picks involving Washington, returning $1,298 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in another confident against the spread pick for WFT vs. Patriots. Tierney is only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Washington vs. Patriots:

Washington vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -1

Washington vs. Patriots over-under: 37 points

Washington vs. Patriots moneyline: Washington +100, Patriots -120

WAS: Won the NFC East championship in 2020 with a 7-9 record

NE: Had an 11-year consecutive playoff appearance streak end last season after going 7-9



Why Washington can cover

Coach Ron Rivera is looking for his first winning season as a head coach since leading the Carolina Panthers to an 11-5 record in 2017. In order to get back to that kind of success, Rivera said he wants to get a look at his better players for at least a part of the game.

One of those is offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, who is coming off the COVID-19 list. Lucas was signed last season after spending the 2019 season with the Chicago Bears. After several missed games, he returned in Week 13 and remained as the starter the rest of the year.

Also expected to get a long look is defensive end James Smith-Williams, who has been turning heads in camp. The former seventh-round pick out of North Carolina State in the 2020 NFL Draft is coming off a solid rookie season. Smith-Williams made 10 tackles, including eight solo, with one-half sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Why the Patriots can cover

With veteran kicker Nick Folk missing practice time, undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin has been making the best of his chances. In last Friday's practice, he was 10-for-10 in his kicks, including a 55- and 57-yarder. At Michigan last season, he made all 12 of his extra-point tries and two of his five field goal tries. His junior year, he was 28-of-29 on extra point tries and made 10-of-13 field goals, including all three from 40-49 yards out. He will need to continue to improve on his consistency to have a shot at making the roster, so Thursday's game will be a good test.

New England will get its first look at veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who signed with the Patriots after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago. In 16 games, including 13 starts for Las Vegas, Agholor caught 48 passes for 896 yards (18.7 average) and scored a career-tying eight touchdowns in 2020. In six NFL seasons, five with Philadelphia, Agholor has played in 87 games, including 79 starts, with 272 receptions for 3,411 yards (12.5 average) and 26 touchdowns.

How to make Washington vs. Patriots picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup from all angles and we can tell you he's leaning over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only get Tierney's expert NFL picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Washington vs. Patriots? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert who returned $1,298 to $100 players in the last 33 Washington picks, and find out.