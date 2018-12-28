Washington vs. Philadelphia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Washington 7-8; Philadelphia 8-7

What to Know

Philadelphia will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 win from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. They came up short against Tennessee, falling 16-25.

Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington when the two teams last met, taking their game 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Washington are 9-6-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 5-9-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.