Washington vs. Philadelphia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Washington 7-8; Philadelphia 8-7
What to Know
Philadelphia will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 win from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. They came up short against Tennessee, falling 16-25.
Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington when the two teams last met, taking their game 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 9-6-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.
- 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles 28 vs. Washington Redskins 13
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 34 vs. Washington Redskins 24
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 30
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 22 vs. Washington Redskins 27
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. Washington Redskins 38
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
