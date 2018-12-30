Washington vs. Philadelphia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Eagles football game
Philadelphia will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 win from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. They came up short against Tennessee, falling 16-25.
Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington when the two teams last met, taking their game 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
