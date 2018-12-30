Washington vs. Philadelphia updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

Philadelphia are on the board, but we're still waiting on Washington to respond. Philadelphia have taken charge with a 17 to nothing advantage over Washington. Philadelphia have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Washington 316 to 52.

Philadelphia have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Alshon Jeffery and Nick Foles. The former has caught 5 passes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter has passed for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. QB Nick Foles' longest connection so far was to Dallas Goedert for 25 yards in the first quarter.

Philadelphia entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Philadelphia will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 win from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. They came up short against Tennessee, falling 16-25.

Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington when the two teams last met, taking their game 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.