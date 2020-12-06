The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to stay unbeaten and move closer to an AFC North championship when they host the Washington Football Team on Monday in a game moved back a day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Steelers are coming off a 19-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, six days after it was originally scheduled. Washington pounded the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving Day and has won two games in a row.

Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for 5 p.m. EST. The Steelers are seven-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Steelers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5.

Washington vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -8.5

Washington vs. Steelers over-under: 42.5 points

Washington vs. Steelers money line: Washington +275, Steelers -335



WAS: TE Logan Thomas had his career-high fourth touchdown last week



PIT: Leads the NFL with a plus-12 turnover differential



Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh, off to its best start ever, is led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who completed a season-high 36 of 51 passes (70.6 percent) for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Ravens last week. He will look for his fifth game in a row with 250 or more passing yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger will also aim for his third game in a row against Washington with three or more TD passes and a 110 or better rating.

The Steelers have covered the spread eight times in 13 games this season and in two of the last three games.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, Pittsburgh is not a lock to cover the Washington vs. Steelers spread. That's because Washington has been on a roll and is tied for first place in the NFC East standings. Quarterback Alex Smith threw for a touchdown and an interception last week against the Cowboys and has compiled an 80-plus rating in all three of his starts this season. Smith has passed for 1,491 yards (248.5 per game) and six touchdowns in six career starts against the Steelers.

Also leading the offense is rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who had 136 yards from scrimmage, including 115 yards rushing and a career-high three touchdowns against Dallas last week. He ranks third in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns and is the first rookie with 10 or more rushing TDs since the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley in 2018.

