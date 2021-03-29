When Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Washington Football Team in free agency, he seemingly secured the starting quarterback job for the reigning NFC East champions. As the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer, however, that may not actually be the case. According to ESPN's John Keim, Washington still has many areas it wants to address through the draft, and quarterback could very well be one of them. The team will "strongly consider drafting" a new signal-caller "if one they like is available," per Keim, perhaps even as high as No. 19 overall.

Fitzpatrick, 38, has never been deemed a long-term answer for Washington under center. So it's not surprising that the Football Team could still be targeting a new QB in the draft, even with its first-round pick. But Fitzpatrick's addition also signaled that coach Ron Rivera and Co. believe they can win now. A year after claiming the division title, they've spent big in free agency, adding big-money starters like Curtis Samuel and William Jackson, and could be looking to bolster premier positions like wide receiver and offensive tackle early in the draft.

Unless Washington moves up from its No. 19 pick, of course, the Football Team may have its decision at QB made for it. That's not to say the club couldn't add a developmental passer later in the draft. But all five of this year's projected first-round QBs could very well be off the board by the time Washington is on the clock on Day One. If any of the five were to fall in its vicinity, it would likely be Alabama's Mac Jones, who's been rumored as a potential top-three pick but has drawn varying grades from media and scouts.

Besides Fitzpatrick, Washington also has backup Taylor Heinicke, who just this offseason signed a two-year extension, on its QB depth chart.