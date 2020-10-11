The Washington Football Team made the decision to start quarterback Kyle Allen rather than former first-round selection Dwayne Haskins this week. Following an injury to Allen during the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Washington turned to veteran Alex Smith, who has been recovering from a devastating leg injury he suffered Nov. 18, 2018 against the Texans.

Smith, 36, suffered a compound fracture in his leg that resulted in a broken tibia and fibula on that fateful day in 2018. The injury was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria and required 17 surgeries to repair. His surgical team had cleared him to play prior to the start of Washington's training camp in July. However, the team elected to place him on the Physically Unable To Perform list and ease the Utah product back into the equation.

Smith's first attempt was a six yard completion to running back J.D. McKissic. Smith received a standing ovation, specifically from his family, in a pandemic limited crowd.

Allen had completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards before exiting the game. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on the play that resulted in Allen's injury. Allen's return has been deemed questionable at this time.

