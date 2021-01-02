Alex Smith is back, or at least very, very close to it. The veteran quarterback was close to returning from his calf injury in Week 16 against Carolina Panthers, but was ruled out as a game-time decision. The days that followed saw a ton of tumult within the Washington Football Team, headlined by the call to bench former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins during the loss on Sunday and subsequently releasing him outright to start the week. The latter propelled backup Taylor Heinicke into the spotlight, there being a chance he took over as the starter in the must-win fight against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After taking some first-team reps this week, Heinicke is instead expected to be Smith's backup, with the latter's progress having put him in position to return as the starter, and he reportedly plans to do just that -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There will be one final check ahead of game time but, as it stands, it's Smith the Eagles will have to contend with and not a player who was recently third string behind Haskins. Smith has missed the last two outings with the aforementioned calf issue, and Washington lost both contests with a chance to clinch the NFC East with a single win. The offense averaged a paltry 14 points per game in his absence, a far cry from their productivity in the four-game win streak led by Smith. They weren't prolific by any means, but the presence of Smith makes for a much more worrisome dynamic for a shattered Eagles defense that will also sit several key players and have now received news of the looming departure of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

That should logically make for a less difficult path to the division title for Smith, but injury concerns on star receiver Terry McLaurin lend to balance in this equation. The pressure is on for Smith to continue his miraculous comeback tour with a trip to the playoffs, which would be the first time Washington has played in January since 2015 and Smith's first visit since his 2017 season as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs.