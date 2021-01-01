Four consecutive wins after a 2-7 start put the Washington Football team into first place in the NFC East with three regular season games to play. With one game to go, Washington in still in first place, but needs a win over the Eagles to guarantee itself the division title and a berth in the NFC playoffs. A big reason for Washington's recent struggles has been the injuries to quarterback Alex Smith, receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson, who have each been ruled as questionable for Sunday's game.

A shoo-in to win Comeback Player of the Year, Smith has missed Washington's last two games with a calf injury. Smith worked on mobility drills during Wednesday's practice before being a limited participant during Thursday's practice. Smith again took part in practice on Friday.

"He came out of yesterday feeling pretty good," Washington coach Ron Rivera said of Smith, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "Again, he had a good day today, he took the reps that were assigned for him today in a limited fashion, and we'll see how he is tomorrow."

If Smith can't go, he will be replaced by Taylor Heinicke, a four-year veteran who made his season debut during last Sunday's loss to the Panthers. Playing in relief of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Heinicke went 12 of 19 for 137 yards with a touchdown. Heinicke has made up for his lack of in-game reps by having the chance to go against rookie pass rusher Chase Young in practice.

"I love Chase Young," Heinicke said of the rookie, who has 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. "When I look at all the teams I've been with, there's never been a rookie come in and take the reins like he has. ... He's going to be a problem in this league for a long time."

McLaurin's ankle injury forced him to miss last Sunday's loss to Carolina. While he missed practice, Rivera said that McLaurin looked good while working with the team's training staff. Despite the injury, the second-year wideout enters Sunday's game with 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

One of the NFL's top rookie running backs, Gibson returned to the lineup last week after missing two games with his toe injury. Gibson did not practice during the week, as Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic took his reps during practice. If McLaurin and/or Gibson can't play, Washington will surely rely more on Barber, McKissic, tight end Logan Thomas and Cam Sims. McKissic is second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards, while Thomas is third in receptions, second in receiving yards and first in touchdown catches.

While Washington could be without three of their top offensive players, the Eagles are expected to rest several prominent starters that includes running back Miles Sanders, receiver DeSean Jackson, tight end Dallas Goedert, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox. If Washington loses, the winner of the Giants-Eagles game will claim the NFC East as well as a berth in the 2020 playoffs.