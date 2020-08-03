Watch Now: Coaches Entering First Season With New Team: Ron Rivera ( 2:32 )

It's beginning to look like a reality that Alex Smith will be a part of Ron Rivera's quarterback battle with the Washington Football Team. A little more than a week ago, Smith was cleared to return to practice, and he immediately took to the field to work out with Washington's trainers. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Smith worked out for four straight days with trainers and "looked good." Maybe even more importantly, Smith suffered no setbacks during what might have been the most strenuous on-field workout he has had in years.

Smith is trying to make a full comeback to the NFL from a devastating leg injury that resulted in 17 surgeries and nearly cost him his life. During a 2018 game against the Houston Texans, the quarterback broke his tibia and fibula and suffered multiple infections to the compound fracture. It appeared likely that the former No. 1 overall pick would never play again, but instead, it looks like his hard work in recovery is going to pay off.

Back during his first season in Washington, Smith led the team to a 6-3 record before suffering his horrific injury. Washington was in first place in the NFC East, but the franchise as a whole was never able to rebound from Smith's unfortunate accident. Smith's cap number of $20.3 million is the largest on Washington's roster and his resume is more than enough to compete for the starting job. He has thrown 142 touchdown passes compared to just 48 interceptions since the start of the 2011 season, leading the league in passer rating in 2017 and eclipsing over a 100 passer rating twice in that span.

Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the clear favorite to win the quarterback competition over Kyle Allen, but if Smith is healthy enough to play, then this situation in Washington just got a lot more interesting.