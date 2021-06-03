The Washington Football Team won the NFC East for the first time since the 2015 season, and some of the credit for this accomplishment certainly belongs to rookie running back Antonio Gibson. The Memphis product played wide receiver and running back during his collegiate days, but Washington wanted him as its new RB1. It turned out to be a solid decision, as Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns on 170 carries in 14 games played.

Gibson missed Weeks 14 and 15 due to a turf toe injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but did return to finish out the final two games of the regular season and played in Washington's playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Gibson is still dealing with some effects from the turf toe injury, and revealed this week that he's still trying to get back to 100%.

"It was something small that was causing me not to be able to run 100%," Gibson said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "But I'm fine now. I've been cutting in practice ... and getting better each day. ... Definitely something to monitor. I've been fine like I said. I've been cutting and running full speed, making cuts I need to make. ... But I definitely got to watch and make sure I stay up on my treatment, so nothing goes south. But definitely watching throughout the time until I'm 100%."

According to Jhabvala, Gibson has been "full speed" in OTAs, but admittedly is not 100% just yet. Turf toe injuries have the potential to linger, but for this issue to linger for six months is pretty notable. Gibson may not be missing practice time just yet, but this is certainly going to have to be something to monitor as Washington continues to prep for the 2021 season.