The old saying is that it's never wise to poke the bear under any circumstance. In a similar fashion, it doesn't seem like a smart idea to poke "The GOAT" in Tom Brady before a playoff matchup. However, Washington rookie phenom Chase Young has put the Buccaneers quarterback in his crosshairs and has made no qualms about doing so following the club's win over Philadelphia on Sunday night to clinch the NFC East and date with Tampa Bay on Wild-Card Weekend.

"Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming," Young shouted as he skipped off the field and into the Washington locker room after the 20-14 win. "I want Tom!"

Will this comment come back to bite Young? Well, we'll find out in less than a week as he's about to get his wish with the Washington Football Team scheduled to head into Tampa Bay on Saturday night to face Brady and his Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

While Young's comments do add a certain level of spice to his contest and may give Tampa Bay even more of an edge to pull out a win, Washington's front seven does match up well with how teams can best beat Brady. Like most quarterbacks, Brady can be rattled when pressured up the middle and Washington does have the ability to send four and still get after the quarterback thanks to Young's generational ability. If they can get Brady to move off his spot in the pocket and keep him from putting his foot in the ground to throw, Washington should be able to slow down Tampa's offense.

In Washington's win over Philadelphia, Young was once again a dominant force, totaling three quarterback hits, a sack, and a fumble recovery. He finished his rookie season with 7.5 sacks and is the betting favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He'll look to carry that strong play into the playoffs and back up his calling out of Brady, who is getting hot at the right time. Over his past four games to end the 2020 season, the 43-year-old has completed around 69% of his passes for 1,333 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. The Bucs have also gone 4-0 over that stretch.

So while Young may be showing that he isn't afraid of the league's greatest player as he's about to step into the postseason arena against him for the first time, he may find himself wishing that he didn't give Brady some extra motivation heading into the playoffs.