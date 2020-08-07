Watch Now: Final Thoughts On Opt-Out ( 0:55 )

The Washington Football Team has faced no shortage of controversy this offseason, and things didn't get any better to start this weekend. As reported by The Washington Post, third-year running back Derrius Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence-related charges, including one count of strangulation, which is a felony. The former first-round draft pick is also facing counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property, as a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman told The Post.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.