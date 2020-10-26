Player safety. Those are the two most potent and revisited words in the league's front office, but the actions/inaction don't always support that mantra. This will likely be one of those times, on the heels of Andy Dalton being knocked out of the Week 7 loss to the Washington Football Team after giving himself up on a slide only to suffer a blatantly illegal blow to the head from Jon Bostic -- one that knocked off Dalton's helmet and gave him a concussion, also putting his availability for Week 8 in question.

Bostic was immediately ejected from the game, but less than 24 hours later, it's being reported he's not expected to garner a suspension for the hit -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- something that won't go over well with the Dallas Cowboys front office. It's undetermined if Bostic will be fined, but this is/was a perfect opportunity for the NFL to prop up its focus on player (and especially quarterback) safety, but anything short of a suspension will have missed the mark in a big way.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke about the illegal hit after the 25-3 win over the Cowboys, and he was upset at what happened.

"I told him, Jon, you're a veteran guy, you should know better," said Rivera, via Pro Football Talk. "I didn't see it and I was really kind of asking everyone what happened. They said, 'He hit him, Coach.' And then when he got ejected, that really surprised me."

Needless to say, Mike McCarthy was upset at the event, and not only vexed at Bostic, but also for lack of retaliation from the Cowboys after seeing Dalton get knocked out cold for a few seconds. From Washington's standpoint, however, Rivera approached McCarthy after the game to make amends.

"I went up to him and apologized to him for it," Rivera said. "I wanted him to know that we don't play that way, and it's unfortunate that it happened."

Dalton was in good spirits and did travel home with the Cowboys, but backup quarterback Ben DiNucci noted the veteran had no recollection of the hit and asked the rookie seventh-round pick what happened. With such blatant memory loss following such a brutal blow, it's no wonder Dalton wasn't allowed to return to the game. His status for Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles is now in question, leaving DiNucci as the starter until further notice -- with Garrett Gilbert taking on the role of QB2.

As for Bostic, there are no concerns in Washington on if he'll miss any time, despite possibly causing Dalton to do so.