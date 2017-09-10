Washington's Jordan Reed reportedly dealing with a fractured big toe

Washington tight end Jordan Reed has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL whenever he has been healthy, but he's never been known to stay healthy for very long. Reed dealt with an injury that kept him on the physically unable to perform list throughout much of the preseason, but there was not much information coming out of Washington about exactly what the injury was.

On the eve of the season-opener, there's a bit more clarity. According to a report from NFL.com, Reed has been dealing with a fractured big toe.

#Redskins TE Jordan Reed is dealing with a painful fracture in his toe, I’m told. It’s one that could linger… https://t.co/MN9v0dqLKm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

Per Ian Rapoport, "Sources say the mysterious toe ailment that Reed has been battling is actually a fracture in his big toe, one that forced adjustment to the way he runs. That, in turn, has caused issues in other parts of his foot and helps explain why he was slow to get on the field in training camp."

Leg injuries that cause players to alter the way they move always have the potential to cause injuries in other parts of the body, so this report is obviously a bit concerning. It's especially so because Washington lost Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson to the 49ers and Buccaneers, respectively, this offseason, and if Reed were to miss any time, Kirk Cousins would be without his top three passing game options from last season.