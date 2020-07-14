Watch Now: Next Steps for Washington Officially Retiring 'Redskins' Name ( 6:52 )

Washington suffered a big blow as one of its young, talented weapons is now expected to miss the 2020 season. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL while training prior to camp. He was expected to compete for the right to start opposite of phenom Terry McLaurin.

Harmon was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The NC State product closed out his time in Raleigh with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and finished his three-year career with 177 receptions for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was All-ACC in each of those last two seasons. Harmon fell during the draft due to his slower 40-yard-dash time, but then-Washington head coach Jay Gruden was happy to jump on the opportunity to grab him.

"Very surprised he was still there, we really like Harmon a lot," Gruden said. "Despite his so-called 40-time, he can still run down the field and make some plays; you see him making plays on deep balls all the time. He may not get the great separation but he's got great leaping ability, times it great, he's got big, strong hands, he's physical. He's also a great blocker as well."

Harmon caught just 30 passes for 365 yards during his rookie season, but became a fan favorite after showing off the ability to make circus catches. He did so early on in his NFL career, as he made an absurd catch during a preseason bout with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was originally called back for offensive pass interference, however, which clearly was a questionable call.

During a Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Harmon again showed off his athleticism by reeling in a bad throw from quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

With Harmon's injury and Cody Latimer's off-field situation, this could open the door for rookie wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden to start -- who many consider one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NFL Draft. Harmon took to Twitter after the report surfaced to guarantee fans that he will be back and better than ever in 2021.