The Washington Football Team was hoping to get Ryan Fitzpatrick back from a hip injury relatively soon, but a new report indicates that will not be happening. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Fitzpatrick is still on crutches around the facility, and is weeks away from returning. According to Rapoport, it is not a certainty that he makes it back onto the field "at all."

Fitzpatrick was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a hip subluxation in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That original timetable would have put his return around Weeks 7-9, but it will take longer, as rehab has reportedly gone slower than expected. The 38-year-old reportedly elected to forgo surgery and rehab himself, and now Rapoport says that he won't be able to return until at least Week 10 -- after Washington's bye.

With Fitzpatrick sidelined, Taylor Heinicke will continue to play the role of starter moving forward. There have been ups and downs ever since he took over under center in Week 2, but there have been many more downs as of late. Washington has now dropped two games straight for the first time all season, and Heinicke has thrown one touchdown and three interceptions in those two contests. The defense hasn't helped, of course, but Washington is quickly losing ground in the NFC East. In six total games played this season, Heinicke has passed for 1,390 yards, nine touchdowns six interceptions.

