After a season that often times felt a bit uncertain, we're down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out in Super Bowl LV. The best of the best will round out the 2020 NFL season tomorrow, and there's just one Lombardi Trophy to be had. Can Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes win it all for a second straight year? Or is Mr. Championship himself, Tom Brady, due to win a seventh ring while leading the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002? We'll find out in just one short day, when Tampa Bay becomes the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. It's the best time of the year for diehard or even the most casual football fan.

Hoping to catch the game on your phone? You're in luck and we're here to help! Here are all the details you need to tune in:

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com (desktop) and the CBS Sports App (phone, tablet and TV)

You can catch all three streams right on your phone, as well as connected TV devices! That's right. Just download the CBS Sports App and you'll be streaming the Super Bowl in no time.

How to watch pregame coverage

This year, CBS Sports is also offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pregame coverage, plus postgame analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.