It took just five plays for the first turnover of Super Bowl LVIII to occur. San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey coughed the ball up on just the fifth play of regulation. He fumbled after being hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chanel at the Kansas City 27-yard-line.

The fumble was McCaffrey's fourth of the season. McCaffrey fumbling is rare given he had 394 combined touches during the regular season and playoffs, but it has increased during this campaign. Prior to this season, he hardly ever fumbled, losing the ball just three times through 2019-2022 (regular season and playoffs) on 1,008 touches.

Besides a chance to score on the game's opening drive. McCaffrey's miscue didn't cost the 49ers much more. The 49ers' defense forced a Kansas City punt moments later.