San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has proven his talents on the football field time and time again. On Monday, he managed to surprise people once again -- but this time with his musical talent.

McCaffrey attended country artist Zach Bryan's concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, but he embraced a bigger role than just a fan.

Bryan was named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 American Country Music Awards, so it was clear he could handle the show all on his own. However, McCaffrey helped him wow the crowd a little more by going on stage and performing a keyboard solo.

Bryan teased the crowd, saying he wasn't sure if McCaffrey would have it in him, but the two-time Pro Bowler immediately proved himself.

"Cheers to the great @zachlanebryan. You're the man. Appreciate you brother," McCaffrey tweeted.

The solo was an unexpected surprise, but McCaffrey has been talking about his passion for music for a few years. There is one thing, however, we should probably not expect him to do any time soon. In an interview with ESPN in 2019, McCaffrey said he has written lyrics before, but the downfall of his music career might be singing.