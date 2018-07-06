WATCH: 49ers' Marquise Goodwin provides new home for mom, sister with cerebral palsy

Marquise Goodwin is taking care of his family. USATSI

In March, 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin earned a three-year, $20.3 million contract extension that included $10 million in guaranteed money after posting a career-best stat line during the 2017 season despite dealing with two personal tragedies. With his contract situation taken care of, Goodwin helped take care of his mother and his sister.

He did it by buying them a new house.

On Thursday, Goodwin posted a video to Instagram that shows how he surprised his mother, Tamina, and his sister, Deja with the new home.

According to ESPN, Deja has cerebral palsy and usually relies on a wheelchair, and even though doctors said that she wouldn't live past six months, she'll turn 27 in September. In 2013, Goodwin explained to ESPN how she motivates him.

"If Deja wasn't my sister, I feel like I would still be motivated but not in the way that I am today," Goodwin said. "Having a disabled sister, that's a lot more motivation, especially when she tells you growing up that she wishes she can be out there with the kids playing and she wishes she can be out there running around."

And how she inspires him.

"It's very inspirational to me," Goodwin said. "To me, no doctor can determine when it's your time to go. God really knows, and he's the only one who can really give you the day. You just have to keep the faith and live the best you can each day."

After spending the first four years of his career with the Bills, Goodwin -- a pure speedster -- latched on with the 49ers a year ago and ended up becoming their best receiver by catching 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns. In November, he was forced to overcome a tragic situation when he and his wife lost their baby "due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him." Hours later, Goodwin not only played during the 49ers' win over the Giants, he also caught an 83-year touchdown and helped spring another touchdown with a huge block downfield. Then in December, Goodwin's father passed away. In the 49ers' next game, he caught 10 passes for 114 yards in a win over the Titans.

"I've been dealing with a lot," Goodwin said at the time, per ESPN. "I'm blessed. I'm thankful for the opportunity. God has shown me so much in this season. I had a lot going on this year losing my baby, and I just recently lost my biological father this week. It's just been a lot, but I really didn't let the outside negative energy affect how I play, how I approach this game or how I come to work each day. I just kind of stayed positive and kept my mind fresh, and I relied on God to bring me through all of the situations that I've been through."

Moving forward, Goodwin is expected to function as one of Jimmy Garoppolo's most dangerous weapons alongside Pierre Garcon. And for the first time since the Jim Harbaugh era, the 49ers are entering a season with real promise attached to them. Garoppolo and a budding defense are primarily responsible for the budding hype, but don't overlook Goodwin's role on the trendiest playoff sleeper in football.