WATCH: 49ers rookie quarterback goes full Matt Saracen on 62-yard touchdown run
Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose
Once upon a time in West Texas, a fictional quarterback named Matt Saracen scored a last-second, game-winning touchdown by juking an entire defense with the subtlest of moves. It was the Mud Bowl in a TV show called "Friday Night Lights," and Saracen's touchdown run punched the Dillon Panthers' ticket to the state championship game -- and it got Julie Taylor to kiss him afterwards.
That's pretty much what 49ers rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard did on Thursday -- minus the Julie Taylor kiss. Beathard's 62-yard touchdown run happened in real life, against an NFL defense, and in an actual NFL preseason game, but still, the similarities are uncanny.
Here's Beathard's run:
And here's Saracen:
So, which one was better? Saracen's, clearly, because it happened in the pouring rain on a homemade football field, and he gets bonus points for the stiff arm. Still, props to Beathard for trying. It's not easy to defeat Saracen. Just ask J.D. McCoy.
Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can't lose.
-
NFL Cuts Tracker: Trimming down to 53
Stay on top of all the roster moves with our updating tracker ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET...
-
Odds are against Luck playing Week 1
It's looking more and more likely that Scott Tolzien will start Week 1
-
Roundup: Chiefs' Mahomes shreds Titans
Plus all the action from Thursday's final preseason slate at teams get ready to cut down to...
-
Investigator recommends no ban for Zeke
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal may have taken an interesting turn
-
Cowboys raise $2M in hurricane telethon
The Cowboys raised more than $2 million during their telethon, which included one gigantic...
-
Report: Hopkins lands record guarantee
Hopkins was scheduled to become a free agent after the season
Add a Comment