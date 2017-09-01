WATCH: 49ers rookie quarterback goes full Matt Saracen on 62-yard touchdown run

Once upon a time in West Texas, a fictional quarterback named Matt Saracen scored a last-second, game-winning touchdown by juking an entire defense with the subtlest of moves. It was the Mud Bowl in a TV show called "Friday Night Lights," and Saracen's touchdown run punched the Dillon Panthers' ticket to the state championship game -- and it got Julie Taylor to kiss him afterwards.

That's pretty much what 49ers rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard did on Thursday -- minus the Julie Taylor kiss. Beathard's 62-yard touchdown run happened in real life, against an NFL defense, and in an actual NFL preseason game, but still, the similarities are uncanny.

Here's Beathard's run:

This man just put the entire Chargers D on skates...



C.J. BEATHARD GOES 62 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! 😱 #LACvsSF pic.twitter.com/cTKTmYZ4ab — NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2017

And here's Saracen:

Friday Night Lights/NBC

So, which one was better? Saracen's, clearly, because it happened in the pouring rain on a homemade football field, and he gets bonus points for the stiff arm. Still, props to Beathard for trying. It's not easy to defeat Saracen. Just ask J.D. McCoy.

Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can't lose.