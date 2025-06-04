All-Pro San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has returned to practice in team OTAs, showing up and participating in the team's offseason work for the first time this spring. Williams, who will turn 37 in July, made his return to on-field activities for the first time since an ankle injury cut his 2024 season short.

As noted by 49ers beat reporters, Williams participated in individual drills during practice, but so far has not participated in any team activities as he continues working back from his injury. One particular video showed Williams pancaking teammate Sebastian Gutierrez, and looking very much like his old self in doing so.

Williams' return to on-field activities comes just ahead of the 49ers' mandatory minicamp next week, and it bodes well for San Francisco's chances of competing once again in the NFC. After two straight trips to the NFC Championship Game and a trip to Super Bowl LIII, the 49ers were ravaged by injuries in 2024 and finished 6-11 in large part because of the loss of star players like Williams to various maladies.

Other than Williams and right tackle Colton McKivitz, tackle depth is a major question mark for San Francisco entering the season. Williams' health is pivotal to the 49ers' success on offense, and he will once again be counted on to block for running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy, the latter of whom signed a five-year, $265 million contract this offseason.