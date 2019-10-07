Watch 49ers vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

San Francisco (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: San Francisco 3-0-0; Cleveland 2-2-0

What to Know

Cleveland will take on San Francisco at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Cleveland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Browns strolled past Baltimore with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 40-25. RB Nick Chubb had a stellar game for Cleveland as he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Chubb has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, San Francisco ran circles around Pittsburgh two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (445 yards vs. 241 yards) paid off. San Francisco managed a 24-20 win over Pittsburgh. Winning may never get old, but the 49ers sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Their wins bumped the Browns to 2-2 and the 49ers to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. But the 49ers are even better: they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. We'll see if that edge gives San Francisco a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Browns.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Cleveland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Dec 13, 2015 - Cleveland 24 vs. San Francisco 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Nick Chubb: 12.8 points

Odell Beckham: 9.81 points

George Kittle: 7.61 points

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 87 degrees.