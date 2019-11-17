Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 8-0; Arizona 3-6-1
What to Know
The Arizona Cardinals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Arizona and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. Arizona is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 30-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. WR Christian Kirk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for 138 yards and three TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Kirk's 69-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter. Kirk's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, San Francisco fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 27-24. QB Jimmy Garoppolo had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.39 yards per passing attempt.
The San Francisco defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was MLB Fred Warner and his two sacks.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 13 on the season. San Francisco is completely their equal: they also come into the game with 13 forced fumbles. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.50
Odds
The 49ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 49ers as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Arizona have won eight out of their last nine games against San Francisco.
- Oct 31, 2019 - San Francisco 28 vs. Arizona 25
- Oct 28, 2018 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Oct 07, 2018 - Arizona 28 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 05, 2017 - Arizona 20 vs. San Francisco 10
- Oct 01, 2017 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Nov 13, 2016 - Arizona 23 vs. San Francisco 20
- Oct 06, 2016 - Arizona 33 vs. San Francisco 21
- Nov 29, 2015 - Arizona 19 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 27, 2015 - Arizona 47 vs. San Francisco 7
