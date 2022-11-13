Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-3; San Francisco 4-4

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as San Francisco wrapped it up with a 31-14 victory on the road. San Francisco's RB Christian McCaffrey was on fire, throwing one touchdown in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Los Angeles sidestepped the Atlanta Falcons for a 20-17 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Chargers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but RB Austin Ekeler led the way with two touchdowns. QB Justin Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.

The wins brought the 49ers up to 4-4 and Los Angeles to 5-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco ranks first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 285.9 on average. Less enviably, the Chargers are fourth worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 145.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Los Angeles.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.