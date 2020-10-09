Who's Playing

Miami @ San Francisco

Current Records: Miami 1-3; San Francisco 2-2

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will stay at home another week and welcome the Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Levi's Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 832 yards last week.

San Francisco didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. San Francisco's loss came about despite a quality game from TE George Kittle, who caught 15 passes for one TD and 183 yards.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins came up short against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, falling 31-23. Miami's only touchdown came on a rush from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 15. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

San Francisco is now 2-2 while Miami sits at 1-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Francisco ranks first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Odds

The 49ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.