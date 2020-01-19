Watch 49ers vs. Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay @ San Francisco

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 13-3; San Francisco 13-3

What to Know

On Sunday at Levi's Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Green Bay might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Packers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks last week, but they still walked away with a 28-23 victory. The squad ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, San Francisco and the Minnesota Vikings couldn't both get into the third round of the playoffs, and it was San Francisco who made the cut. San Francisco strolled past Minnesota with points to spare last week, taking the game 27-10. San Francisco's RB Tevin Coleman was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 105 yards on 22 carries. Coleman had trouble finding his footing against Seattle three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Packers come into the contest boasting the fewest interceptions in the league at four. As for the 49ers, they enter the contest with 21 forced fumbles, which is the best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $315.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Green Bay have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.