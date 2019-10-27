Watch 49ers vs. Panthers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch 49ers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 6-0; Carolina 4-2
What to Know
Carolina won both of their matches against San Francisco last season (46-27 and 23-3) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. Carolina's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Panthers are cruising in on a four-game winning streak.
The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over Tampa Bay two weeks ago, winning 37-26. Carolina's WR Curtis Samuel was one of the most active players for the team as he caught four passes for 70 yards and punched in one rushing TD. QB Kyle Allen's longest connection was to Samuel for 30 yards in the. Samuel scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, San Francisco lost to Washington when the teams last met two seasons ago, but they didn't allow Washington the same satisfaction this time around. San Francisco came out on top against Washington by a score of 9 to nothing last week. The win was familiar territory for the 49ers, who now have six in a row.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 4-2 and the 49ers to 6-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $94.00
Odds
The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Carolina have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Sep 10, 2017 - Carolina 23 vs. San Francisco 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Carolina 46 vs. San Francisco 27
