Watch 49ers vs. Steelers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

San Francisco (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: San Francisco 2-0-0; Pittsburgh 0-2-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh will head out on the road to face off against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Pittsburgh now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

There was early excitement for the Steelers after they claimed the game's first points, but it was Seattle who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 28-26 to Seattle last week. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of TE Vance McDonald, who snatched two receiving TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 256 more yards than your opponent like San Francisco did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against Cincinnati as they made off with a 41-17 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the 49ers had established a 34-10 advantage.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Steelers are third worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 336.50 on average. So the Pittsburgh squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.