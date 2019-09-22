Watch 49ers vs. Steelers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 2-0-0; Pittsburgh 0-2-0
What to Know
Pittsburgh will head out on the road to face off against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Pittsburgh now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
There was early excitement for the Steelers after they claimed the game's first points, but it was Seattle who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 28-26 to Seattle last week. Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of TE Vance McDonald, who snatched two receiving TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 256 more yards than your opponent like San Francisco did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against Cincinnati as they made off with a 41-17 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the 49ers had established a 34-10 advantage.
San Francisco's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Steelers are third worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 336.50 on average. So the Pittsburgh squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 20, 2015 - Pittsburgh 43 vs. San Francisco 18
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Bengals cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eddy Pineiro questionable for Monday
Eddy Pineiro was a surprise addition to the injury report on Saturday
-
Week 3 injuries: Cam, Staley out
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
NFL DFS: Picks, DK lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Kirksey out: Browns aim to replicate '18
Cleveland loses one of its captains for at least eight games