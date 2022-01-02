Who's Playing

Houston @ San Francisco

Current Records: Houston 4-11; San Francisco 8-7

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will square off against the Houston Texans at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the 49ers had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against the Tennessee Titans last week. San Francisco's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Deebo Samuel, who caught nine passes for 159 yards.

Houston decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 89 penalty yards. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29. Houston's RB Rex Burkhead was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 149 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time Burkhead has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Burkhead's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Houston is now 4-11 while San Francisco sits at 8-7. Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention. The 49ers are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 7-7 against the spread.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco enters the game with 21 rushing touchdowns, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Houston is worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 276.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.98

Odds

The 49ers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 49ers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.