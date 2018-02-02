WATCH: A hippo, a giraffe, a bear and some puppies make their Super Bowl picks
Fiona the Hippo has a strong pick for Sunday's big game
"Never tell me the odds!" That was presumably Fiona the Hippo as she chewed on a head of lettuce on top of a box with the Eagles' logo. Fiona picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl over the favored New England Patriots on her Facebook Watch show "The Fiona Show." The 1-year-old hippo clearly has her favorite, although we'd like to ask her what she knows about the Eagles' game plan for Rob Gronkowski that we don't.
Other animals have also made their picks. April the Giraffe was all-in on the Patriots.
While Ozzy the Bear likes the underdogs.
Jimmy Fallon's puppy pickers are also going chalk, taking the Pats.
And, of course, there's Fiona herself.
Will the Eagles rep the animal kingdom and take down those pesky Pats? We'll all find out on Sunday.
-
Super Bowl: Why you should cheer Eagles
If you're not a Boston loyalist, let me tell you why you should be rooting for the Eagles on...
-
Smith nearly maims someone with pass
This is why you should never make Alex Smith mad
-
Do Eagles have a Foles dilemma ahead?
The Eagles have a young superstar QB on the mend. What happens if they also have a Super Bowl...
-
Eagles Alshon Jeffery guarantees SB win
The Philly receiver says there "ain't no if" when it comes to the Eagles winning the Super...
-
Super Bowl 2018: How to watch, stream
Don't be the only person in the world to miss out on watching Super Bowl LII
-
Four Eagles starters may be free agents
Two veteran running backs and a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker are among big names who will be...
Add a Comment