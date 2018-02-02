WATCH: A hippo, a giraffe, a bear and some puppies make their Super Bowl picks

"Never tell me the odds!" That was presumably Fiona the Hippo as she chewed on a head of lettuce on top of a box with the Eagles' logo. Fiona picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl over the favored New England Patriots on her Facebook Watch show "The Fiona Show." The 1-year-old hippo clearly has her favorite, although we'd like to ask her what she knows about the Eagles' game plan for Rob Gronkowski that we don't.

Other animals have also made their picks. April the Giraffe was all-in on the Patriots.

While Ozzy the Bear likes the underdogs.

Jimmy Fallon's puppy pickers are also going chalk, taking the Pats.

And, of course, there's Fiona herself.

Will the Eagles rep the animal kingdom and take down those pesky Pats? We'll all find out on Sunday.