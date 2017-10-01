WATCH: A.J. Derby makes amazing one-handed catch look easy for a touchdown
Derby showed off his palming ability while also walking a tightrope on the sideline
In an AFC West battle between the Broncos and the Raiders on Sunday, Denver tight end A.J. Derby is making his presence felt. In the red zone, Derby caught a touchdown pass to give the Broncos a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Derby not only grabbed it one-handed, he then tight-roped his way into the end zone for six.
The touchdown came off of a beautiful touch pass from Trevor Siemian, who couldn't have had Derby much more wide open than he was on the wheel out of the backfield. Derby palmed it, never even allowing the ball to touch his right hand as he stumbled for the touchdown.
You can follow along with all the action in Raiders-Broncos here.
