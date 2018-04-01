WATCH: Aaron Rodgers gives pointers to one of the NFL Draft's top quarterbacks

At this point in the draft process, it's not easy for a quarterback to get his stock to shoot up, but Josh Rosen might have helped his stock recently by working out with Aaron Rodgers.

A few days before his Pro Day last month, the former UCLA quarterback got a chance to meet up with Rodgers for a workout in Los Angeles, and judging by Rosen's reaction, things went well.

"I had a lot of fun with Aaron," Rosen said. "It was really helpful. He taught me a lot, on and off the field, how to be a pro, how to conduct yourself."

The NFL Network documented the meeting as part of its "Drive to the Draft" series. During the March 12 workout session, Rodgers offered Rosen multiple tips on what it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback.

"I think we're very similar personalty types," Rosen said of working with Rodgers. "He's a bit sarcastic and we kind of jab each other a little bit. It was all in good nature, it was a lot of fun. It was an awesome morning."

One of the most interesting aspects of the meeting is listening to Rodgers describe how he practices. The Packers quarterback told Rosen that he likes to make things as difficult as possible during practice because it's a better gauge for a game situation.

This is just awesome seeing Aaron Rodgers interact and give advice to Josh Rosen. You can tell they're kinda similar personality wise.



The meeting between Rodgers and Rosen apparently came together because the two guys share the same agency. The two also share the fact that they went to the school in the same conference, with Rodgers having attended Cal. The Packers quarterback told USA Today in February that he's actually been communicating with Rosen for a few months.

"I love watching my Cal Bears," Rodgers said, when asked his thoughts on Rosen and Sam Darnold. "And those are two great ones. I've communicated with both of them a little bit and made myself available to any questions. Josh is with our agency. Sam is super talented, what he did in the Rose Bowl was really impressive. Josh, he's got the total package. He throws it really well, he moves well enough, he's heady, smart, gamer. I think those guys both have a chance, situation-wise and opportunity-wise, to have a nice, long career."

Coming from Rodgers, that's a pretty strong endorsement.

Although Rosen is one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft, there's really no way to predict where he might end up. In our latest mock drafts here at CBSSports.com, our writers have him going as high as third overall and as low as fifth.

The good news for Rosen is that if he falls in the draft, he can probably just call Rodgers for advice on how to handle that. During the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers fell to 24th overall after being projected as a top-10 pick.

To see the entire video of Rodgers working out with Rosen, just click here.