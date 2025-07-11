Aaron Rodgers is one of the many athletes playing in this week's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament out in Lake Tahoe. Fans flock to the event to get a chance to see stars from sports and entertainment out of their normal element, with plenty hoping to walk away with autographs from their favorites.

During Thursday's practice round, the new Steelers quarterback happily signed for many fans, but refused one request from a guy he called an "autograph hound" who had a game ticket he was trying to get signed. Rodgers quizzed him on what happened during the game and decided he wasn't a real fan, and declined the request as he made his way down the line.

The dejected and embarrassed fan insisted he was really at the game, but Rodgers wasn't buying it. He also appears to ignore a request to sign a Cal jersey from someone behind him, as he seems to have his guard up regarding autograph resellers and those who request one earnestly. The boom in the sports memorabilia business has made that a genuine issue, and some athletes have instituted a "kids only" policy for autographs to avoid adults trying to turn a quick profit.

Rodgers seems to take a more vibes-based approach, which is extremely on brand. He has been around long enough he probably has a pretty good feel for autograph hounds, as he calls them, but it's got to be tough for the ones he denies who are honestly just seeking an autograph.