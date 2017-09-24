WATCH: Aaron Rodgers threads needle on game-tying TD, leads Packers to OT win

The Cincinnati Bengals led the Green Bay Packers by 14 points at halftime and by seven points with less than four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. But for one reason, it never felt like they were going to hold onto their lead and leave Lambeau Field with a win. That reason is Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers kept coming after the Bengals. His touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson in the third quarter cut the deficit to seven points. And then he did it again, finding Nelson in the fourth quarter for another touchdown. This touchdown came with less than 20 seconds remaining and forced overtime.

How did he squeeze this ball into the smallest of windows?

If Rodgers throws that ball a split-second late or with just a little bit less mustard on it, his pass is most likely picked off or, at the very least, deflected. But he threw it perfectly, because he's Aaron Rodgers.

In overtime, the Bengals got the ball first but were forced to punt. Rodgers didn't waste any time ending the game, connecting with Geronimo Allison for a 72-yard pass on a free play.

Two plays later, Mason Crosby ended the game with a chip-shot field goal. And that's how Rodgers beat the Bengals and won an overtime game -- both first-time accomplishments for Rodgers. More importantly, that's how the Packers moved to 2-1 and the Bengals dropped to 0-3.